The last day of school will come a bit earlier this year.
The board of education approved the revision of this year's academic calendar to end remote learning on May 14 instead of May 21.
Teachers will instead use the last week of the school year for professional development, technology training and to prepare for the fall, in case remote learning would continue.
"Although we do not know yet what “school” will look like this fall, the Nebraska Commissioner of Education has told school leadership that we need to prepare for the possibility of continued remote (home-based) learning," Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said. "We hope that this is not necessary, but want to be prepared to best serve our students if it becomes a reality."
Students will still be allowed to reassess and complete previously assigned work from May 15-21, according to a district media release. Teachers will provide feedback and assistance if needed, but no new student work or instruction will be provided.
Teachers’ main focus during the last week of the school year will be preparing to provide standards-based instruction to students via remote learning opportunities next fall, Thompson said in the release.
"My sincere hope is that we are able to provide in person teaching in our buildings next fall," Thompson said. "We miss seeing our students and cannot wait to have them back in our classrooms."