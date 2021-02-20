Norfolk Public Schools officials met with the Nebraska School Activities Association on Thursday to determine the district’s next steps in addressing a recent racial slur allegation.
The district is developing an equity and diversity plan for all grade levels to evaluate school culture, procedures and educational practices as one of its first efforts after the incident.
Plan development began after the Omaha Northwest girls basketball team reported that someone from the Norfolk student section said a derogatory racial term to players as they were exiting the court during a Feb. 12 game.
“The plan is a specific way for us to evaluate, reflect and improve our existing practices and create new practices to help make Norfolk Public Schools, our community and our society a better place for all,” the district said in an official statement.
The district is finishing the equity and diversity plan as soon as possible and has already begun implementing portions of it, including increasing communication about awareness. Others will take longer to develop.
“The school district has committed to increasing efforts to raise student, staff and community awareness regarding acceptance and respect for one another. Staff and student communication was shared this week reminding everyone of the expectations in classrooms and at activities and events,” the district said.
NPS is still investigating the incident and is “deeply apologetic for any inappropriate comments or actions that occurred.”
The district’s efforts were communicated with Jay Bellar, NSAA executive director, and Jennifer Schwartz, associate director, during a Thursday meeting. The NSAA is conducting its own investigation after receiving a formal complaint from Omaha Northwest High School.
“Norfolk is going through their in-house investigation to get the facts together and to determine who said what. They are very diligent in doing that,” Bellar said. “But anytime there is a question that something like this went on and a formal complaint is lodged, then it falls to the NSAA to work with both schools to see what actually happened to the best of our ability.”
Bellar said he hopes to see the NSAA investigation come to a conclusion by the end of next week.
Some consequences from the NSAA could be a written or verbal reprimand, fines or making a player sit out. Bellar said he hopes the school district also would discipline the responsible party in its own investigation.
“When the n-word is used like it was, there's going to have to be an education piece there,” Bellar said. “How to do a better job of teaching our kids; why we don't say things like that.”
In January 2021, Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson appointed Jen Robinson, Norfolk Junior High principal, as the district’s equity and diversity coordinator. Robinson is now working with Erik Wilson, director of student services, to develop the equity and diversity plan to “increase cultural awareness, sensitivity and respect throughout the district,” NPS said.
“Nobody — Norfolk, Omaha or the NSAA — wants these things to happen,” Bellar said. “But unfortunately, they do happen. So, we have to put things in place to prevent it.”