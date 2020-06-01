NPS details summer plans

The Nebraska Department of Education recently released a 13-page document outlining its recommendations for school summer programming.
It addresses group size, environment, distancing and monitoring for summer camps, schools and extracurricular activities.
All NPS after-school and summer programming, camps and clinics are still canceled until further notice, said Sarah Dittmer, district communications director.
“(There is) cautious hope that we may be able to accommodate some small groups in July,” Dittmer said in an email. “Those July details have not been finalized at this time and will only occur if COVID-19 infection rates allow it to occur safely.”
Some Norfolk High School athletics and organizations developed optional virtual activities and workouts for the summer, and coaches/sponsors have shared this information online with students.
NPS is still hosting summer school remotely for high school students and certain elementary students who qualify for services under the Nebraska Reading Improvement Act, Dittmer said.
Classes start Monday for the students who have registered.
District administrators also are continuing to prepare three options for how school might look in the fall: a normal start; a mix of remote learning and on-site learning; or complete online education.
A final decision about what graduation will look like is scheduled to be made July 13 by the board of education. Administrators will choose a traditional, alternative or virtual graduation ceremony depending on what the state's social distancing guidelines are at the time.
A combined prom and postprom celebration is still tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Norfolk High. If social gathering health directives aren’t lifted before then, the event will be canceled.