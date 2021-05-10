Norfolk Public Schools released a plan on Monday detailing the steps the district will take if the Nebraska Department of Education’s proposed health standards are passed this fall.
The district curriculum committee will review the proposed state standards draft with current national standards in order to evaluate its health curriculum, said Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson at Monday’s NPS Board of Education meeting.
The committee will then determine if the district incorporates any of the state’s health standards if it’s adopted later this year.
“This is a lengthy process which will likely take about a year, as our NPS teachers, administrators and our teaching and learning team work collaboratively to identify necessary revisions,” Thompson said.
After the committee completes its review, the district will propose its locally-developed health standards and curriculum to the board of education at a public meeting. Board members will vote to either approve or reject the standards to be adopted for NPS. Thompson said the district normally reviews all content areas every five to seven years.
Nebraska currently doesn’t have any state health standards for schools. If the proposed standards are later passed, schools wouldn’t be required to adopt them.
Thompson’s announcement comes after a lengthy public hearing debate at a State Board of Education meeting in Kearney on Friday. About 70 people testified their thoughts regarding the draft proposal for almost four hours.
The draft was published in March and is for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. It covers such topics as disease prevention, substance abuse prevention, human growth and development, nutrition, physical activity and more.
The Nebraska Department of Education has asked the public to review the draft and submit feedback for revisions through a survey, which has received almost 9,500 responses over the past two months.
There has been complex debate over a specific part of the standards — the human growth and development section — which includes teaching students about gender identity, sexual orientation and gender stereotypes starting in elementary school.
Some examples in the proposed standards include children learning about gender identity and stereotypes in first grade. Fourth graders would learn to differentiate between sexual orientation and gender identity. In sixth grade, students would learn more about cisgender, transgender, gender non-binary, gender expansive and other identities related to sexual orientation.
“Our current NPS curriculum does not include the highly debated topics of gender identity, sexual orientation, family structures and gender stereotypes that is currently contained in the draft state standards,” Thompson said.
Current NPS locally-developed health curriculum is introduced in seventh grade and continues to high school.
In seventh grade, students learn about topics like healthy relationships, the reproductive system and pregnancy prevention via abstinence, according to the district’s online standards. High school students also learn about healthy relationships, such as learning “the emotional connections of the health triangle to the basic family structure” and sex education including the dangers of sexting and sexually-transmitted diseases.
Like the state draft, NPS standards also include other topics such as nutrition, physical activity, systems of the human body and disease prevention.
The Nebraska Department of Education’s proposal will go through a second draft and possibly a third this summer. The State Board of Education is anticipated to vote on the final proposal in the fall.
At Monday's meeting, board president Sandy Wolfe commented that some community members have shared with her that they are concerned the district will lose funding if the standards aren't adopted by the district. Thompson said there was "no truth to that" and that "funding is not tied to adopting these standards."
Thompson encouraged parents to read through the proposed standards and submit feedback through the Nebraska Department of Education’s online survey. The survey will close next week, but people will still be able to submit feedback via email.
“Norfolk Public Schools values the important role that parents play in the educational process and understands that some topics may be best taught within the home,” Thompson said. “A parent who would prefer to exclude their child from a specific instructional unit may always contact their child’s principal with that request.”