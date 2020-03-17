Norfolk Public Schools will stay closed until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The district is closing after a recommendation from the Nebraska Department of Education, according to an email from Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson that was sent to parents Monday night.
The state education department is recommending all Nebraska schools move to an alternate learning structure with students no longer coming to a traditional school environment until further notice beginning Monday, March 23, according to a department media release.
Schools will have to prepare to be closed for six to eight weeks, with an operations review conducted every two weeks.
The earliest date that NPS could reopen would be Monday, April 6, Thompson said.
“Please let your children know that our NPS teachers, administrators and staff will miss them very much and we are looking forward to their return,” Thompson said in an email. “And, please stay healthy.”
Grab-and-go lunches will be available starting Wednesday, and home-based learning will begin Wednesday, March 25. Students will be able to complete assignments on their school Chromebooks or through printed lessons if they don’t have a Chromebook or can’t access the internet.
More information about both will be announced later Tuesday, Thompson said.
NPS officially closed Friday for an extended spring break, along with several other Norfolk private and parochial schools.
Norfolk Catholic Schools will be closed for two weeks, according to its website. As of Tuesday morning, Lutheran High Northeast and Christ Lutheran School are still closed through Friday.