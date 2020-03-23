Norfolk Public Schools won’t be back in session for the rest of the school year.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson notified school staff and families on Monday that the district‘s buildings would remain closed through the end of the school year, according to a media release.
“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you that I have received recommendations by the Nebraska Department of Education and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department indicating that our school buildings should remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year,” she said in an official statement. “Therefore, the home-based learning opportunities that we are starting on Wednesday, March 25, will continue through May 21. Grab N’ Go meals will also continue throughout this time period. All school athletics, activities and events planned are also canceled for the remainder of the school year.”
Thompson also said that staff and families can expect additional details from their school principal regarding the logistics of cleaning out lockers, graduation and more in the near future.