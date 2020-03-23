Norfolk Public Schools won’t be back in session for the rest of the school year.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson notified school staff and families on Monday that the district‘s buildings would remain closed through the end of the school year, according to a media release.
“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you that I have received recommendations by the Nebraska Department of Education and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department indicating that our school buildings should remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year,” she said in an official statement. “Therefore, the home-based learning opportunities that we are starting on Wednesday, March 25, will continue through May 21. Grab N’ Go meals will also continue throughout this time period. All school athletics, activities and events planned are also canceled for the remainder of the school year.”
Thompson also said that staff and families can expect additional details from their school principal regarding the logistics of cleaning out lockers, graduation and more in the near future.
Brian Disch, Norfolk High baseball coach, said Monday he was not shocked by the news.
“It's not a surprise, I would say, getting that information now,” he said. “Two weeks ago, when they were talking about no spring sports ... at that time, it was an initial shock.”
Typically, a meeting at the end of a season would be conducted in person. But given the recommendations of no gatherings of more than 10 people, Monday's meeting was a notification over a mobile app. Earlier in the day, players and coaches met face-to-face via Zoom, an online virtual meeting app.
“It's definitely a little bit different, but thank heavens we were all able to at least meet and see each other again,” Disch said. “We haven't done anything together for nine days already — since the previous Friday — and I think the kids enjoyed being able to talk to each other.”
Disch added that he believed other schools would follow suit in such a decision.
“I'm assuming the rest of the state will be, too, eventually,” Disch said.
Joe Myers, first-year head coach for the Panthers' boys soccer program, said the state of limbo that student-athletes were experiencing before this announcement was not unique even to the state.
“We're all in it together right now. Every single athlete in the United States right now is in the same situation,” he said.
But for as competitive as athletes and coaches are, Monday's announcement was about one single motive.
“At the end of the day,” he said, “as long as all of the athletes stay safe and healthy and get out of this period without health issues, a year from now, everyone will be grateful.”