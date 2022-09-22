This week marks NSAA Fall Officials Appreciation Week.
Every year, in preparation for the season, these individuals attend clinics, participate in rules meetings and take tests. During the season, these dedicated men and women take time away from their personal schedules and families to provide opportunities for the thousands of student-athletes who participate in activities.
The weeklong campaign will highlight different facts and findings from a 2022 NSAA Officials survey as well as video highlights from the NSAA Officials Summit in July. Member schools are encouraged to get involved by reading an appreciation script before all games.
“During this time, the NSAA and our member schools will be making a special effort to show our appreciation and respect for those individuals who take time out of their busy lives to officiate,” said Nate Neuhaus, NSAA supervisor of officials. “Extracurricular activities are an important part of the high school experience, and without their commitment, we would be unable to provide these opportunities for the thousands of student-athletes across the state.”
“Officials have been getting harder to find. They do what they do for the love of the game. They don't get paid nearly enough. We need to show them respect for their time and effort, which gives our student-athletes the chance to compete in activities,” said John Erwin, NHS activities director.
The NSAA encourages fans that as they attend events to show appreciation and respect to all of these officials.