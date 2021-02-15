Norfolk Public Schools has canceled school on Tuesday because of low wind chill values.
It will be the second straight the day the district is closed after the National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning that will remain in effect until noon Tuesday.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said the temperature, which is forecast to reach 30 to 40 degrees below zero with wind chill for a second straight day, would put students who walk to school in significant danger. Frostbite may occur in as little as 5-10 minutes in such low temperatures.
Thompson anticipates that school will be back in session on Wednesday.