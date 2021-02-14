Norfolk Public Schools canceled school Monday after the National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said the temperature, which is forecasted to reach 30 to 40 degrees below zero with wind chill in the morning, would put students who walk to school in significant danger. Frostbite may occur in as little as 5-10 minutes in such low temperatures.
Thompson said it's "very possible" school will also be canceled on Tuesday, but a decision won't be made until Monday evening.
The National Weather Services activated a wind chill warning for portions of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Sunday afternoon. It's scheduled to last through noon on Tuesday.