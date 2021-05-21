The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education will be discussing possible changes to the district’s face mask protocol in a special meeting on Tuesday, June 1.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson sent parents an email on Thursday explaining that she would be recommending that face masks be encouraged but not required for staff and students during summer school.
Thompson said her recommendation is based off recent updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors.
“New guidance from (local health directors) lists masks as an action that individuals can take to help their schools avoid COVID-19 outbreaks during summer school,” the district said in a media release. “It does not list masks as an action that schools need to take.”
Board members will vote on any proposals to change the protocol on Tuesday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m., in the district central office located at 512 Phillip Ave.