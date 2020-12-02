Norfolk Public Schools board of education members will be discussing a possible calendar change to allow teachers more planning time.
During a special meeting Friday, Dec. 4, the board will consider providing staff with two additional December planning days to help with the stress of covering for absent teachers while also teaching students — inside and outside the classroom, according to a letter Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson sent to families Wednesday.
While positivity rates for COVID-19 in school buildings remain low, the district is having trouble keeping schools open because of an ongoing substitute shortage and staff who are absent in quarantine or with daycare issues.
“Principals, teachers, paras, (central office) staff and (central office) administrators are all helping to cover classes when substitutes are not available,” Thompson wrote to parents. “This has caused tremendous stress for our teachers, who need to plan for their in-person classes, as well as numerous quarantined students, but have little/no time to do so.”
The two additional planning days that would be added to the district calendar are on Monday, Dec. 7, and Monday, Dec. 14. There would be no school for students on these days. The school board will consider the request at a special noon meeting Friday.
Thompson said she wants staff and parents to begin planning for the possibility there might not be school on Monday, Dec. 7.
Staff and families also need to understand that schools might not be able to remain open in the near future, Thompson said.
“COVID cases in our area are expected to continue increasing throughout and immediately following the holiday season, which could exasperate our staffing/substitute issue,” Thompson said. “This means that we need to recognize the fact that we may eventually end up without the ability to supervise and teach classes unless we make some changes.”
The board also will discuss possible future alternative learning models, such as hybrid and remote learning, on Friday. No immediate change to the current in-person learning model is expected.
Ultimately, there’s a possibility schools might have to close if they are unable to staff classrooms.
“Any decision made by the school board on Friday will be made with the goal of keeping as many students in school as possible ... for as long as possible,” Thompson said. “And that decision will be clearly communicated to staff and parents.”