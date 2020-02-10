NPS Board of Education

The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education moved forward in the process of implementing multiple district projects during its meeting on Monday.

The board approved a bid to complete HVAC projects at two schools and approved the action to seek proposals for paving projects at three schools.

“There’s a great plan for how we’re going to keep addressing that parking,” said board member Arnie Robinson. “Everyone shows up at school and there’s no place to park. There’s a lot of work that goes into making sure we have that (project) done.”

The paving projects, which will eliminate gravel lots, are set to take place at Norfolk Senior High School, Jefferson Elementary School and Washington Elementary School. Additional parking will also be added at 700 W. Maple Ave., a piece of property that was purchased next to the Senior High a few months ago. JEO Engineering will oversee the projects.

CMBA Architects was approved as the firm for services related to all projects included in the potential 2020 bond.

A potential bond issue in the amount of $24.8 million was proposed at the December board meeting. The bond is scheduled to be on the November 2020 ballot and regards regards additions to several district facilities.

NPS has used CMBA Architects before, board member Bob Waite said.

“Clearly CMBA met the district’s needs the best and I think they will perform valiantly as they have done in the past for us,” he said.

The Board of Education also approved the bid from the contracting company, Rasmussen, for $1.1 million to complete the HVAC projects at the Norfolk Junior High School and Jefferson Elementary School.

Several contractors attended the pre-bid meeting, but every company except Rasmussen backed out because each didn’t have sufficient crew and ability to complete the project, said Bill Robinson, director of business services, maintenance and facilities.

The bid came in within the projected budget and the projects should begin this summer and be completed by next year, he said. 

Besides district renovations, the board also approved a 3.32% package increase for district hourly and salary staff and district nurses.

