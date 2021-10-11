The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education officially swore in its newest member during its regular meeting Monday night.
Leann Widhalm, a retired NPS teacher, took an oath of office in front of the board to mark the beginning of her term.
She fills the open board seat left by Bruce Mitchell, who resigned in July after 12 years with the district. She will remain on the board until the next general election in November 2022, when she will then have to be elected back on the board if she wishes to continue as a member.
Widhalm was selected by the board on Sept. 13 through a general application process. She spent 18 years teaching in Humphrey before she moved to the Norfolk Junior High School for 19 years. While she’s been retired for the past five years, she continues to volunteer with the district at Lincoln Montessori Elementary twice a week.
Also during Monday night's meeting, Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson discussed what the impact the city’s recent annexation will have on the district in the coming months.
The city approved an annexation ordinance on Oct. 4, which includes land that is divided into 25 segments. Thompson said out of those segments, five parcels of property are in other school districts, including Battle Creek Public Schools and Madison Public Schools.
Four parcels of land belong to Battle Creek, while one belongs to Madison.
NPS officials are required by state statute to meet with representatives from each school district within 30 days of the annexation to determine who will serve the annexed land. If the districts can’t reach an agreement, the land is transferred to the public school located in the city that passed the annexation, which would be NPS.
“Board President Sandy Wolfe and I will meet with superintendents and board presidents of the Battle Creek and Madison Public Schools on (Thursday) Oct. 14 to begin this process,” Thompson said. “It is our belief that all land within the Norfolk city limits should be served by Norfolk Public Schools.”
Thompson said if the land is claimed by NPS, Battle Creek and Madison students will transfer to the district. But students do have the option to stay in either Battle Creek or Madison school districts if they have been attending for at least two years.