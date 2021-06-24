The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education unanimously passed the district’s new return-to-school plan during its meeting on Thursday.
The 17-page plan explains COVID-19 guidelines that will affect NPS operations for the upcoming school year. The plan includes different policies for social distancing, masks, illness, sanitation, screening and more.
Board members had to consider the new guidelines earlier than expected after the Nebraska Department of Education announced all districts needed to post their plans online by Saturday, July 10, in order to qualify for American Rescue Plan funds.
The protocols, which were created by a 35-member return-to-school committee, were released online for public review on Tuesday. Parents were encouraged to submit feedback through a survey or to attend Thursday’s meeting to give public comment.
The district received 180 responses from the English version of the survey and three responses from the Spanish version.
About 83% of respondents on the English version supported the plan, along with about 66% of respondents from the Spanish version.
At the meeting, NPS parent Abe Schoenherr said he thought the survey should have been open longer so more residents could submit their opinions about the plan. The survey was only open online for about two days.
“I thought it was great, but if we’re really trying to get parents’ opinions and feedback...this is not helpful,” he said. “Usually we have a couple of weeks to fill out surveys.”
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said the survey window had to be so short because of the advanced timeline set by the state department of education.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department also reviewed the plan. A representative responded in an official statement, “I think that your plan very thoroughly reviews all of the primary COVID-19 mitigation strategies.”
Another NPS parent of two junior students commented during the meeting, asking for more clarification on the district’s new mask policy. All students and staff members who are unvaccinated will be encouraged to wear a face mask.
The parent said she didn’t “want my children to bring in their records” with their vaccination status because of privacy concerns.
Thompson said since masks aren’t required, there is no need to ask whether a staff member or student has been vaccinated.
“Overall, I am fairly hopeful for a normal school year — or close to normal,” Thompson said.
All of the board members approved of the plan, which will be reviewed by administrators at least every six months.
“I think it’s very clear,” said Tammy Day, board vice president. “I think really we are back to normal, with a few enhancements. I was very impressed by the ease of reading this plan, and it’s almost the way it was before, with some exceptions.”
Bruce Mitchell, a school board member, said even though the survey is closed, parents are always welcome to voice their concerns at future meetings.
“You can also send a letter to the district — it will always be read,” he said.
Want to learn more? Those interested in reviewing the plan can read it on the district’s website at norfolkpublicschools.org.