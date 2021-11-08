While it’s common to watch for a tornado warning or power outage at school, administrators and teachers still need to have a plan in place for rare emergencies that can pose a threat to students.
Norfolk Public Schools now has a streamlined emergency operations plan for the 2021-22 school year after the board of education approved the document during Monday’s meeting.
The 60-page plan replaces various crisis response manuals and emergency management guidelines. Its four main parts include standard response protocols, a standard reunification model, a continuity of operations plan and a recover plan.
Possible emergencies the district is planning for include severe or winter weather; utility problems; police activity in the area; a fire on or off school grounds; death or suicide of a student or staff member; a building intruder; and several more.
“As a team we went through and identified each one of these as what was going to be most problematic,” said Erik Wilson, director of student services and safety. “What will we have to react to in Norfolk? And then we gave step by step what we would do.”
The plan also broke down who would be in charge in the chain of command in case an employee wasn’t able to respond. Wilson gave the example of Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson not being available to call off school, so Bill Robinson, assistant superintendent, would make the call. And if he was absent, Wilson would step in.
The emergency operations plan will be available to every building principal, but it’s an internal document and not available to the public due to confidentiality reasons.
“These are all incidents we hope to never have to face, but in the event that we do, it's fantastic that we have such a concise plan and that it’s all in one specific location to be ready to pull out whenever we need it,” said board member Jenna Hatfield-Waite.
The emergency operations plan is just one of the final products from a goal on the district’s strategic plan. By the fall of 2020, NPS wanted to enhance and effectively use comprehensive safety plans and procedures.
Wilson said the district has completed a long list of accomplishments as part of the strategic goal over the past few years. There is also still room for improvement that administrators are still working on.
NPS is finishing the process of setting up Safe2Help, an anonymous reporting line for students, parents and community members, which was made available to all Nebraska schools earlier this year through Legislative Bill 322.
The system will replace the district’s current anonymous reporting line, which isn’t as responsive. Assistance will be available 24/7 to anyone who uses Safe2Help, and someone who reports a concern will be able to receive telephone response and immediate email response.
The district also analyzed facility safety needs as part of the strategic goal. This prompted the addition of another school resource officer and construction changes to building entries, which are still in progress at some schools.
“Building entry audits were completed, looking at access to buildings,” Wilson said. “We made changes to some buildings. We have some (schools) that we know still exist with some concerns. ... We have them in a good lockdown situation, but we need to improve.”
Mary Luhr, director of student programs, said the final part of the strategic goal was expanding mental health awareness and support systems.
The district was able to hire a full-time licensed mental health practitioner for Norfolk High School through Educational Service Unit No. 8. Oasis Counseling and Midtown Health also provide practitioners to schools for one or two days a week at no cost.
Mental health awareness training is offered to NPS staff every day of professional development. Community agencies such as the Norfolk Family Coalition, the Norfolk Police Division and the Office of Juvenile Services also assist the district to help students in crisis.
Thompson said she is currently evaluating if the district needs or can afford additional school counselors or licensed mental health practitioners. A recommendation should be presented at January’s board of education meeting.
Thompson and a couple of board members said administrators met the strategic goal's deadline of fall 2020, with some projects getting finished earlier than expected and a few still in progress.
“I think as we look at strategic planning, we can say we met this goal and move onto something else,” Thompson said. “However, this is always something we are evaluating and working on."