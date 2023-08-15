NPS board OKs transgender athlete policy after emotional board meeting

The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education approved the second and final reading of revisions to a board policy that will now require the district’s student athletes in grades 6-12 to compete on the sports team parallel to their sex at birth and not their gender identity, clarifying the district’s stance on a multifaceted issue fraught with polarization.
According to information shared at the meeting, an attorney suggested revisions to board policy 5301 to mirror eligibility requirements as set by board policy 5004, the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) and state law. The school district’s policy committee went a step further by requesting a revision be made that indicated how a student’s participation in sports would be based upon a student’s biological sex at birth.
The policy was approved on first reading at a July 10 board meeting and was silhouetted by nearly an hour of public comment from 13 speakers and lengthy debate on the matter from school board officials.
At Monday evening’s meeting, that list of speakers nearly quadrupled after 48 members of the public voiced their opposition and support to the contentious policy revisions. Those who loathed the changes made scientific appeals and pointed to legal consequences for NPS, while those who stuck by the district made more religious arguments and applauded the bravery of a handful of Norfolk High students who shared their troubled mental health experiences. Both sides made arguments pertaining to fairness, human rights and bigotry.
State Sen. Robert Dover, representing Norfolk in Legislative District 19, was the first speaker to comment and thanked NPS for making revisions to the policy before reading a prepared statement.
“To be quite truthful, I find the necessity of making such a statement somewhat shocking. If we were to travel … say 20 years ago and converse with our younger selves … I believe there would be confusion on why a conversation is even necessary. However, the conversation is being had, so we must embrace where we are and address the issues of the day,” he said.
After “respectfully” disagreeing with opposing arguments, he pointed to a question all educators, parents, elected officials and board members alike should strive to answer: “How can we ensure that when our children go to school that they have the safest and most comfortable experience?”
“Safety and comfort is not found in forcing young girls to share a locker room with a biological male. Safety and comfort are not found by forcing a young boy to share a locker room with a biological female,” he said, acknowledging how policy 5301 did not address locker room use, then adding how physiological differences between boys and girls goes “deeper than bone, muscle and tissue.”
Tom Elliot of Norfolk, who has a daughter enrolled at Norfolk High, is a “proud American veteran and patriot” who defended transgender athletes’ rights by drawing from his experiences in the military.
“In the military, I was trained not to see race or religion or sexuality. I was trained that the content of a person’s character doesn’t come from anything like that. It doesn’t come from race, religion, wealth, where you were raised and certainly not what genitals you happened to be born with,” he said, adding how only trust matters when “lives are on the line.”
He then thanked board members for their service but noted how they needed to represent all students who have “the right to pursue happiness,” as stated in the Declaration of Independence, which he cited during his time on the podium.
He added how the revisions, if approved, would not make Norfolk safer for transgender youths and shared the high suicide rates associated with that demographic.
“Does anyone really want to see the results from this vote cited in someone’s suicide note? It’s a possibility. I’m not trying to be dramatic, but it could happen,” he said.
A handful of Norfolk High School students and other younger members of the community, some of whom identified as transgender, detailed their experiences in not feeling accepted, with many stories being saturated in themes of suicide and other mental health troubles. One student in particular began crying in the middle of her speech to the board while recollecting the bullying she experienced at Norfolk High.
Francisco Villa of Norfolk arguably offered the most moderate perspective of the evening.
“Would it not be possible to have a third team for everybody? If there is just one for male, one for female and one for everyone,” he asked.
He also revealed how his daughter would have been attending Norfolk Junior High but ultimately he decided to enroll her into homeschooling over concerns regarding the policy.
Unified bowling and unified track — two sports available at Norfolk High — seek to combine “an approximately equal number of Special Olympics individuals with intellectual disabilities and individuals without intellectual disabilities on teams for competition,” according to the NSAA, and includes both genders into its teams according to the respective sport’s manuals.
The high school’s cheerleading and Pink Panthers dance teams are also not limited to one gender, according to information shared at the board meeting.
“I really struggle to see why we need this policy change”
Following a break and swift approval of other items on the agenda, board member Beth Shashikant made a motion to postpone voting in hopes of collecting more data and research to avoid any “unintended consequences” of the policy. The motion failed.
Board member Teri Bauer made a motion to approve the new policy with the revisions, with colleague Lindsay Dixon seconding the motion.
When discussion on the matter opened, Shashikant dominated the majority of the talk and thought the public comment section of Monday’s meeting included “demeaning, derogatory (and) anti-trans rhetoric.”
“It’s hard to feel that it’s not about hatred when the language being used and the stuff that I see being posted on Facebook by members of this community is just hateful and disturbing,” she added.
She continued by explaining some of the unintended consequences the policy would carry and questioned which activities the policy was going to apply to.
Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of the district and secretary of the school board, said only NSAA activities — which include all of the major sports and activities at the schools — would be affected by the policy, but not organizations like the Pink Panthers dance team, which is not an NSAA activity.
“I want to thank everyone that came and spoke. Especially our students, that was very powerful. There were over 100 emails. We’ve never had so many people weigh in on anything ever. … I’m thankful that our community is getting involved. Not thankful that it’s a divisive issue,” board president Sandy Wolfe said, with her voice breaking as she continued.
“Everyone has a right to their opinions (and) sometimes I felt really beat up … when people say, ‘You are going to cause this.’ No, I’m not gonna cause this because I’m gonna go to bed at night and I’m gonna be OK because I’m doing the best I can. That was the only thing that was really hard … because we’re all just doing the best we can.”
Shashikant pointed to potential litigation and argued the budget could not afford legal fees.
“Why is this happening now? I go back to that, too. This is not something that has been an issue in Norfolk Public Schools. There have been no problems with anyone participating in sports and someone having an unfair advantage or somebody getting hurt because somebody else participated. I really struggle to see why we need this policy change,” she said, insisting that the policy was politically motivated, “considering how the state Legislature failed to pass their Sports and Spaces Act this past session, causing ultra-conservative political interest groups like Patriots United and Protect Nebraska’s Children to reach out to board members here whose campaign they funded. They’re sitting on the policy committee to request this change.”
Cindy Booth interjected and accused Shashikant of “making a lot of assumptions” that were “not valid.”
“I realize you didn’t run and you were appointed, but you can’t throw things out to other board members because that’s how you feel,” Bauer said.
“It was in the paper that Protect Nebraska’s Children funded your school board campaigns,” Shashikant replied.
“Whose?” Bauer asked.
According to previous Daily News reporting in December 2022, board members-elect Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth and Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon were collectively endorsed by the Protect Nebraska Children Political Action Committee, which, according to filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, spent more than $38,000 in elections across the state in 2022. The PNC-PAC states that it was formed to invest “time, efforts and finances to support strong conservative Nebraska candidates for local, regional and statewide positions that will impact children and families across the state,” though its website does not mention support for any specific approaches, nor does it speak to any issues frequently discussed in relation to Nebraska education, such as teacher recruitment and retention.
“I never received one dime from …” said Dixon, whose last words of her sentence were inaudible due to an interruption by Booth, who said, “Neither did I.”
Shashikant retracted the statement but maintained how the policy was politically motivated and continued questioning its necessity.
After heated discussion between board members, the motion first sponsored by Bauer was approved 5-1, with Shashikant voting in the negative.
Thompson, at the conclusion of the meeting, directed a statement to all students at NPS with a breaking voice: “I know many of the students that were here have already gone home, but to those of you who are still here and to those who may be listening at home, I want you to know there are teachers, counselors, principals and lots of other staff here who care very, very deeply if you are struggling with this decision or bullying or any other issues. Please reach out to one of them for help.”