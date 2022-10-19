When a Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education candidate began to talk at a forum Tuesday night, the lights slowly turned off.
It may have been an accident, but the lighting change set the mood for the rest of the evening, as NPS board of education candidates sparred on hot-button issues in the Norfolk City Council chambers.
All but one of the candidates running for the school board’s three open seats attended.
Cindy Booth expressed her regrets for being absent in a letter that was displayed at the forum, stating that she had a prior commitment that could not be rescheduled.
Target-based grading
The first question for the candidates was about the district’s implementation of target-based grading. Many of the candidates expressed concerns about the new grading process, while others defended it.
Candidate Teri Bauer said her main problem with target-based grading is its lack of accountability for students or parents. Another issue she brought up is the number of tests the students have to take.
As a part of target-based grading, NPS students can retake tests, with the goal of improving their scores through feedback. A large part of the grading process also is based on tests and projects instead of homework. At Norfolk High School, for example, 15% of students’ grades are based on homework or formative work.
“I think it's really setting our kids up for failure,” Bauer said.
Similar to Bauer, Rohleder-Dixon said the amount of test-taking is stressful for students.
According to Rohleder-Dixon, target-based grading is also known as standard-based grading and to her, “children aren’t a standard.”
“They're all going to be different, and they're all going to reach different things. I believe it's an unfair way to assess the students right now,” Rohleder-Dixon said.
Candidate Leonor Fuhrer said she was able to evaluate target-based grading as her own kids’ report cards came back this week. It was from her student’s teachers that she was able to learn more about the target-based grading process, she said.
“It's fairly new to our district and, coupled with the pandemic, it hasn't had a full chance to really show accurate results,” Fuhrer said. “I would like to see some updated data in the coming year to see how it's moving benchmarks and academic results.”
According to Fuhrer, target-based grading is supposed to serve as a motivational tool for student achievement. However, she said there are potential downsides to using target-based grading, such as setting the goals for students too high or too low.
“I don't feel that target grades by themselves are neither good nor bad,” Fuhrer said. “But as with most things, its success really depends on how it's applied. And we can accompany target-based grading with a focus on developing skills and knowledge.”
Incumbent Leann Widhalm offered a unique perspective on target-based grading. She was a part of the district’s strategic planning committee that included an updated grading process as one of its goals.
Widhalm said the target-based grading process allows students to work on mastering their skills.
“We know exactly what targeted goals the students have mastered and need to work on, which makes better parent-teacher conferences to show the exact target that students need to work on and master,” Widhalm said.”
Jake Claussen, another incumbent, also said target-based grading allows students to master skills.
“I do think that there are some issues with the implementation as we look at some of the older grades, especially in the high school,” Claussen said. “But I also believe that if we are looking at target-based grading as a foundational system for our students, specifically K-6, I think there are some real benefits to letting each student achieve mastery on their own terms.”
CRT and gender identification
Other hot-button issues discussed at the candidates forum included critical race theory and gender identity politics.
Bauer said CRT divides people and she does not support it, or gender identity politics, in schools.
“Again, go back to education — let's stick with what kids need to know,” Bauer said.
Fuhrer said CRT is not a mandatory curriculum for public schools, but rather an elective course for colleges and graduate-level courses. NPS does not plan on implementing CRT, she said.
But on the topic of gender identity and health education standards, Fuhrer said students have the right to get accurate information.
“Having worked in the child abuse and prevention field, I see the importance of discussing healthy relationships and consent,” Fuhrer said. “... Unfortunately in our world, and in our community, there are children that are not safe and are experiencing abuse by people who should be protecting them and are not going to be educating their children about these topics.”
Widhalm said NPS is a locally controlled district, which will never jump on the “bandwagon” of adopting a program or standard for any issue.
Instead, she said the district would make sure the programs, such as CRT or health education standards, meet the needs of NPS students.
Claussen echoed the sentiment that CRT is a college-level course and would not be implemented at NPS. If it became an issue in the district, then it should be discussed with parents, teachers and community members, he said.
However, when it comes to gender identity and health education, Claussen said it’s important for teachers and students to feel safe in the learning environment.
“And a more inclusive environment is a safer environment,” Claussen said. “I'll speak for myself, I think I’d learn better in a more inclusive and safer environment. Now, what does that mean? I don't think there's a black-or-white answer, frankly.”
According to Claussen, parents, teachers and students would need to be a part of the discussion about gender-identity issues.
Rohleder-Dixon criticized Claussen for his vote during a school board meeting last year to not send a letter opposing the state’s first draft of health-education standards. He was one of two NPS school board candidates who voted against sending the opposing letter.
Rohleder-Dixon said this meant he actually supported state health education standards.
Claussen responded to Rohleder-Dixon’s accusation during his closing statement.
“Voting against sending that letter was actually voting for our local control,” Claussen said. “We don't have to do anything on a non-standard, which health education standards are. They are not regulated by law, like science or math or other things. So I don't believe we need to respond with a letter to our state school board about something that we totally control.”
The NPS school board candidates’ forum lasted for an hour. Each candidate had two minutes to answer each question.