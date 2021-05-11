The purchase of new music and social studies curriculum materials for middle school, fourth grade and eighth grade students was approved by the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Monday.
During the board’s regular meeting, members approved materials, including a new eighth grade American History textbook, a Nebraska studies pilot program and Quaver Music, an online music education curriculum for Norfolk Middle School.
New teacher materials were necessary to meet state standards, said Bruce Mitchell, board member. After piloting two different resources, the district chose McGraw Hill’s “Discovering Our Past History of U.S.” Special consideration for cultural sensitivity was given during the review process.
The district also chose “The Nebraska Adventure” textbook for fourth grade state studies after a teacher pilot.
There will be a lot of social studies curriculum work next year to “catch up from a lack of that ability this year,” according to Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning.
Jake Claussen, board member, said he was excited about the decision-making matrix used for rating and comparing resources, which was utilized by staff deciding the eighth grade social studies textbook.
“This was my first time seeing the matrix and all the work going into choosing this, and it was quite impressive,” he said. “It was eye-opening, to say the least, to see all the work that went into choosing the materials.”
The Norfolk Middle School music teacher, with the help of the teaching and learning team, also completed the matrix to review appropriate resources for fifth and sixth grade.
After the review was completed, the district decided Quaver Music was the most age-appropriate curriculum program for the middle school. It also was chosen for its digital-friendly features and alignment to standards.
Nelson said staff “did a lot of homework to compare and find something that was appropriate at the NPS level of rigor.”
Board members also approved student fees for the upcoming 2021-22 school year during Monday’s meeting.
The district collected $74,437 in board-approved student fees in instruction and activities during the 2019-20 school year, said Bill Robinson, associate superintendent. NPS had $103,296 in board-approved disbursements for the same year, which left a cash balance of $338,880 as of Aug. 31.
This is a decrease in student fees and a cash balance from the 2018-19 school year, when the district collected $244,807 in fees for instruction and activities, according to online board documents. The district had $201,181 in board-approved disbursements, with a cash balance of $367,739 as of Aug. 31, 2019.