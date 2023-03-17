NPS board approves new math program

The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education has approved the $275,145.56 purchase of Amplify Math — a new math program — for the junior and senior high schools after more than a year of reviewing and piloting.
“This purchase includes both online access and textbook materials for students and teachers for eight years as well as formal onboarding and follow-up training,” according to the school board agenda, which noted that the average cost per pupil is $24.83 per year.
The purchase came about 10 years after the last math program update, according to Jared Oswald, an instructional coach with Norfolk Public Schools.
“We had actually used up our digital subscription like two years ago, so we didn’t have any of the digital features, so it was time,” Oswald added.
Amplify Math will be used in seventh and eighth grade math, Algebra I and Algebra II. Amplify Geometry has been recommended for purchase next year by teachers and the teaching and learning department, according to Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning, at the latest school board meeting.
NPS district math proficiency scores have fallen every year in every grade level since the 2017-18 school year, the earliest data that the Nebraska Department of Education maintains. The average score across the district fell from 54% proficient to 44% in that same time span.
Amplify was chosen partially in hope to help improve students’ conceptual understanding of math.
“There’s been a lot of work we’re doing on how do we do a better job of teaching conceptual understanding with our students. Math for too long has been about computation,” Oswald said, stating that the goal of adopting a program like Amplify would be to ensure students better understand math concepts instead of just solving problems without understanding why they worked.
“Instead of just being able to sit there and compute, they understand why and what those numbers mean. … We’d like them to be better problem solvers and questioners,” Nelson said.
Amplify Math was chosen after five programs were reviewed and two piloted, according to the board of education’s agenda.
“We’ve spent over a year studying and researching before we even get to a decision. A lot of work and teacher feedback and teacher trials happen before we actually submit a recommendation to purchase a program,” Nelson said.
Younger grades are now piloting iReady Math for K-6, which will continue into the 2023-24 school year.