All members of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education approved an $18,000 real estate transaction Monday night with the intention of expanding parking availability at the school district’s central administration office at 512 Phillip Ave.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said parking at the office had become “increasingly difficult” following the loss of a parking lot previously located to the northwest of the building.
“We have negotiated a very fair price for the lot across the street, which could provide us with probably 16 to 20 additional parking stalls in the future,” she said, referring to the property at 300 S. Fifth St.
Board president Sandy Wolfe notified colleagues and members of the public that no immediate action would be taken on the lot and said the district would be waiting to see what extra funds would be available in the budget before beginning the project.
“There’s not a lot of land that comes up next to the building, and we just thought it was something we couldn’t pass,” Wolfe said.
According to realtor.com, the land was last sold for $22,000 in 2001.
The school board unanimously approved the purchase after member Beth Shashikant made a motion to approve the purchase, with a second by Brenda Carhart.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met Monday at the central administration office, located at 512 Phillip Ave. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. and ended around 9 p.m.
Members present: Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth, Brenda Carhart, Lindsay Dixon, Beth Shashikant and Sandy Wolfe.
Others in attendance: Approximately 75 members of the public, plus a fluctuating number of about 100 viewers watching the meeting through a livestream, three media representatives and district administrators.
Meeting lasted: About three hours and 30 minutes.
PUBLIC COMMENTS:
— Forty-seven members of the public chose to comment on issues pertaining to transgender athletes. Former associate superintendent Bill Robinson addressed the board prior to his resignation being approved. The public comments portion of Monday’s meeting lasted about two hours and 30 minutes.
ITEMS OF INTEREST:
— District administrators presented reports pertaining to finances, teaching, student programs and human resources.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved all items in the consent agenda, which included the resignation of Robinson and claims paid, 6-0.
— Approved to make Thompson the temporary treasurer of the board following the resignation of Robinson, 6-0.
— Approved adult meal pricing for the 2023-24 school year, 6-0.
— Approved the purchase of property located at 300 S. Fifth St, 6-0.
— Approved the disposal of leftover Wi-Fi hot spots remaining from the pandemic, 6-0.
— Approved the second and final reading of revisions to policies addressing the use of school facilities, enrollment options, student discipline, alternative education plans for expelled students, graduation, outside organizations, special education, firearms, annual organization meetings and assessment-academic content standards, 6-0.
— Approved the second and final reading of new board policies involving students diagnosed with dyslexia, the guarantee of seizure action plans in schools, behavioral points of contact and Naloxone in schools, with each policy approved individually, 6-0.
— Approved the second and final reading of revisions to board policy 5301 that indicated how student athletes in grades 6-12 must compete on the sports team that matches their sex at birth and not their gender identity, 5-1. (See story in Tuesday’s Daily News.)
FUTURE MEETINGS: The second monthly meeting of the board has been moved to Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 9 a.m. at the central administration office for a budget workshop.