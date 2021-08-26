A win for local female student wrestlers came during a Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Thursday.
The board approved girls wrestling as a pilot program for the 2021-22 school year.
John Erwin, activities director, said once the Nebraska Schools Activities Association accepted girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport in May, Norfolk coaches started discussing the possibility of bringing it to the district.
While some female students had the opportunity to wrestle in clubs or with the NPS junior high and high school boys programs, they never had the option to wrestle other females in competition before.
“I think that probably prevented some girls from going out,” Erwin said. “I think we will see the number increase. At the present time, with the girls only getting to wrestle against boys, it's not necessarily fair for them either.”
The girls program will coincide with the boys’ this winter. It will have a district and state competition.
The creation of a girls program also makes it so girls can no longer compete against boys in the future.
“We all know more than likely a man of the same weight is going to be stronger than a woman of same weight,” said Sandy Wolfe, board president, at Thursday’s meeting. “I like to think Norfolk is a leader and if we can afford this, I say go.”
Erwin said there will be some increased costs for the girls program, but the largest price tag will be for a possible future coach.
Twelve girls participated with the junior high last year and 15 to 20 were at the wrestling club. While there isn’t a need for a new coach right now, if these numbers were to transfer to the new NPS program, another coach might need to be hired in the future.
A coach’s wife is volunteering for the rest of the year to help the girls program.
Traveling costs won’t be as expensive because the girls will try to travel with the boys program as much as possible. But the district only has 10 female singlets, so it would need to purchase more depending on interest.
Nebraska is the 33rd state to implement girls wrestling, Erwin said. More than 100 schools currently have a program, including about half of Class A schools.
“I am very thankful our administration and school board has approved girls wrestling at Norfolk High School,” said Justin Grey, head wrestling coach, in a media release. “Our coaches are looking forward to developing a competitive girls program. We want to encourage all girls to try the sport this year at all grade levels. This is a huge win for our sport and Norfolk High School.”