Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education approved the district’s COVID-19 fall operations plan during its meeting Thursday.
The plan is based off the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) four-tier color-coded risk dial, which will be released on a weekly basis. Throughout the fall semester, NPS will determine whether to move forward with in-person learning, a hybrid instruction model or remote education based on the dial’s COVID-19 risk level.
If ELVPHD’s risk dial is the low “green” risk, NPS will have all students in buildings for in-person learning. If the dial reaches yellow, there is still 100% in-person learning with “enhanced precautions,” according to the document.
Currently, the ELVPHD district is in the moderate “yellow” risk zone, which means school would start normally with enhanced protocols. But this risk level can change before the first day of school depending on the number of positive cases, presence of spread, hospital bed availability and other factors, according to the health department.
If the dial reaches the elevated “orange” risk level, NPS will move to a hybrid education model. Students would have two days of on-site learning and three days of remote learning.
This model ensures that school buildings would have reduced capacity to improve social distancing and limit more virus spread.
The severe “red” level requires all students move to 100% remote learning provided by NPS, much like in the spring.
The NPS plan outlines protocols and guidelines under each risk dial color including handwashing, social distancing, curriculum, transportation, food service, school activities and more.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson outlined the plan’s mask policy during the board of education meeting.
It’s strongly recommended that “cloth face masks be worn by students and staff at all times to the highest extent possible” during the low “green” risk level. Some designated staff members would be required to wear masks at this time.
In the yellow level, masks become required for all staff. In the orange level, both students and staff are required to wear masks at all times. At the red level, school buildings close as students move to 100% remote learning.
The NPS fall operations plan was created by the district’s COVID-19 Return to School Committee. The group’s subcommittees have been working on the plan for the past several weeks.
“This comprehensive plan has been written with the intention to serve the safety of our students and staff as we move forward with having school in session during the COVID-19 pandemic," Thompson said. "As we prepared this plan, we focused on the goals of providing physical, social and emotional wellness for our students and staff, with a goal to provide an environment that allows students to receive a quality education regardless of the current reading on the COVID-19 risk dial."
The board also approved the proposal to allow half of the district's students to attend school on Thursday, Aug. 13 and the other half to attend on Friday, Aug. 14, so that intense training can occur on new procedures and protocols. All students will attend on Monday, Aug. 17.
* * *
For more on back to school plans, check back later or pick up a copy of Friday’s Daily News.