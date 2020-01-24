The Norfolk Public Schools board of education convened for a short meeting Thursday and approved the resignation of a district administrator.
Michael Hart, director of human resources and accreditation, announced his resignation Jan. 13. He will be moving to Palmyra-Bennet Public Schools as its new superintendent.
“It’s going to be a great next chapter in my family’s lives and I can’t wait to get down there to meet everyone,” Hart said. “I’m so impressed by the community’s commitment to their kids down there. It’s going to be a good adventure.”
Hart starts his new position July 1. He has been a staff member of the NPS school district for almost 20 years in several different positions, according to a previous Daily News article. That includes many years at Norfolk Junior High as assistant principal.
The school district will now begin a search for a new director of human resources and accreditation to fill the vacancy for the next school year.
“I do want to say my time here in Norfolk has been absolutely priceless,” Hart said. “I love this community and this district. I’ve been fortunate to work with so many good administrators and teachers that are committed to kids. And I’ll miss the kids the most, because they’re just great.”