Overloaded with helping absent colleagues, Norfolk Public Schools teachers are struggling to plan for their own classes while also serving numerous students out on quarantine.
The NPS board of education and district administrators are trying to help ease the load by granting teachers two additional days for planning this month.
Board members approved Monday, Dec. 7, and Monday, Dec. 14, as plan days during a special meeting Friday. There will be no school for students.
The pandemic has caused a staff shortage because of quarantines and child care issues, said Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson.
On Friday, Nov. 22, NPS had 78 staff members absent with only 41 substitutes available. On that day, 20 teacher positions and 17 classified positions went unfilled.
This issue, combined with the district’s ongoing substitute shortage, has caused teachers to sub for their colleagues during their own planning periods. This has been leaving them with no time to prepare for their classes — unless they do it at home.
“Our teachers have been incredibly flexible, dedicated and amazing throughout this entire pandemic,” Thompson said. “But they are fatigued, stressed and overwhelmed and at times are concerned for their own well-being.”
Principals and district administrators also have stepped in to fill absent teachers’ classes because of the severe shortage, even if they aren’t normally in a teaching role.
While positivity rates for COVID-19 in school buildings remain low, the district is having trouble keeping schools open because of the shortages.
If a school doesn’t have enough adequate staff for classes, it might have to shift from the yellow risk level to orange or red to implement other learning models such as hybrid or remote learning, according to district guidelines.
The district’s COVID-19 dashboard hasn’t shown high absenteeism rates for the coronavirus or other illnesses throughout the semester. Schools stay in the “yellow” risk level as long as a building’s COVID-19 positivity rate is under 2% to 3% and total absenteeism rate from all illnesses is under 10% to 15%.
Staff and student quarantines aren’t included in the dashboard because the tool is meant to track only confirmed illness, Thompson said.
Only a person with a positive COVID test or COVID symptoms is included in the dashboard, which is managed with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD). The department also sometimes includes presumed positive cases.
“(Quarantines) don’t necessarily play into a building’s risk level, but we certainly track that and pay attention to it. If there was something concerning, we could take that into consideration when making decisions,” Thompson said. “Students and teachers sometimes see that people are gone and assume it’s COVID-related and that’s not always the case.”
The board also granted Thompson the ability to change the district’s learning model at any time due to a staff or substitute shortage. The district, coordinating with ELVPHD, will have until Dec. 30 to decide if the current in-person learning model needs to change for January.
If the model does change, Thompson now has the flexibility to make Jan. 5, the first day of school for the spring semester, a teacher planning day.
The two December planning days were strategically chosen, Thompson said. She chose Mondays in case the district had to change its learning model during the week — then both families and teachers would have three days to prepare for hybrid or remote learning.
Teachers also were sent a survey with different options to address the staffing shortage, including moving to hybrid and remote learning or eliminating elective courses for the rest of the semester.
About 93% of the district’s teachers responded, and the majority favored the additional planning option.
Breakfast and lunch service will still be available for students on Dec. 7 and 14.
“To our community, we are not tone deaf. We understand that there are a lot of people struggling through the pandemic, but these are our teachers who have our children with them all day, and their mental health is so important to our kiddos and community,” said Sandy Wolfe, board president. “The teachers aren’t getting this time off. They will be working and will be able to better plan.”