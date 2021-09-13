The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education selected LeAnn Widhalm to fill its latest vacancy in its meeting Monday night.
Widhalm was chosen from three other candidates interviewing for the seat, which had been open since Bruce Mitchell resigned in July.
Widhalm has been an educator for most of her life. She spent 18 years teaching in Humphrey and moved to Norfolk Junior High School for 19 years. She’s been retired for the last five years, but consistently volunteers at Lincoln Montessori Elementary twice a week.
“Every year when I taught, I had many, many students who I called my kids. Some still email me today. When I see them, they still recognize me,” she said when asked if she ever had any children in the district. “I think every year as a teacher they are your kids.”
Wildhalm has also served on many boards, including organizations like the Nebraska State Education Association and National Education Association.
The other three candidates were Jo Roberts, a retired NPS teacher; Joe Mtika, founder of Norfolk Schools in Malawi; and Leonor Fuhrer, a member of the Norfolk Area Diversity Council and several district committees.
Much of the debate while selecting a candidate circled around existing gaps on the board that needed to be filled. Some members wanted a candidate with a heavy educational background, which the board hasn’t had since Bob Waite's term ended.
Other members said the district needed a candidate who could represent constituents better, including underrepresented communities.
The board voted twice before choosing Widhalm. Members said her education experience will help bring perspective from inside the district, something the board currently doesn’t have.
Widhalm will be seated at the board’s next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 23, at noon, and will remain on the board until the next general election in November 2022. She will have to be elected back on the board if she wishes to continue being a member.
“You have such a great foundation here. I always see that every year there is (growth) going on with NPS,” Widhalm said. “I see that with partnership with community businesses and private industries, to recognize trade school graduates just as well as four-year graduates. I want to stay with NPS to show that is growing.”