During a regular Thursday meeting, Norfolk Public Schools school board members accepted the hiring of 13 employees who will replace several resignations over the past few months.
The NPS Board of Education also approved the creation of a full-time district communications director. Applications for the position are being accepted immediately.
Administrators felt the need to create a full-time position to replace Sarah Dittmer, who is the district’s current communications director, although she spends most of her time as the executive director of the NPS Foundation.
Dittmer’s resignation also was approved Thursday, with her last day being in May after the school year ends.
“I’m sad for NPS. I think Sarah’s developed the foundation and its role and partnership, not only with the school but with community partners. Those will be big shoes to fill,” said Tammy Day, board vice president. “And in addition, she served as the first little sliver of the communications director and (was) launching that into its next iterations.”
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said communications demands of the district have grown since she started eight years ago. NPS is approached by at least one media representative daily, if not multiple in a day.
Thompson said while creating the position, she also looked at similar school districts, such as Columbus Public Schools, that have more than one communications and marketing director, plus supporting staff. The new job is needed to accommodate the size of the district.
“I think what we know, too, is that it’s almost difficult to overcommunicate, and I think where we stumble the most is when we do not clearly communicate,” Day said. “I love the idea (of someone) whose sole purpose is to help us be transparent and communicate and stay in front of things with our stakeholders.”
Bill Robinson, associate superintendent, said the district has the funds to support the classified position and the cost won’t affect students or the budget.
The future communications director is just one of the many hires the district is working on before the end of the school year.
NPS has hired 17 employees since January. Positions include a dean of students at Norfolk Junior High; head volleyball and football coaches; speech and language pathologists; guidance counselors and several teachers in various district buildings.
The hires replace 15 resignations that occurred over the past two months.
Thompson said employees have until March 15 every year to resign, pending an appropriate replacement or extenuating circumstances. In a Feb. 8 board meeting, Thompson said the district usually sees around 30 to 40 replacements a year.
“We do feel we can fill all of the (resignations). We feel pretty confident we are OK with that,” Thompson said.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Thursday at noon in the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted 32 minutes.
Board members present: Tammy Day, Jenna Hatfield-Waite, Brenda Carhart and Jake Claussen.
Others in attendance: Two from the media and multiple district administrators.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Administrators approved 13 new employee contracts.
— Board members accepted the creation of a full-time district communications director.
— The board approved a large Chromebook purchase.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved contracts.
— Approved resignations.
— Approved the hiring of a full-time communications director.
— Approve the bid for Chromebooks, which totals to $228,900 for fifth, seventh and ninth grades.
— Approved the bid for Chromebook Touches, which totals to $140,231.38 for kindergarten and first grade.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Monday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m.