Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said the district is taking extra precautions in case the coronavirus spreads to Norfolk Public Schools.
Thompson informed staff during the board of education’s study session Monday that she recently visited with Nebraska health officials in a video conference call about the virus. She spoke with the state commissioner of education, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, state chief medical officer and Fremont Public Schools superintendent, among several others.
“Health officials did indicate the risk to our general population is very low,” Thompson said. “However, they did stress that we need to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, including good hygiene practices, as well as monitoring the situation closely so we can close school or cancel large gatherings if and when that becomes warranted.”
Thompson said she and other officials also discussed how NPS might close, after Fremont public and private schools and Midland University announced their precautionary closings earlier this week.
Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson said he also met with Thompson about the coronavirus and had inventory of the district’s cleaning supplies checked. Extra disinfecting wipes will be handed out to all teachers soon.
In addition to speaking with health officials, Thompson said she has been in close contact with local city officials and the health director from Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
“They did stress that closing schools isn’t necessarily to protect students, because students really aren’t being affected heavily from this virus, it’s about preventing that spread to their parents and grandparents and others who may be affected more severely by it,” Thompson said. “If we need to make a decision about a school closing or a canceling of an event, it will be done with close collaboration with (Elkhorn) and other health and city officials.”
In addition to Fremont, Logan View Public Schools canceled classes Monday and Tuesday because of recent coronavirus exposures in the Hooper area.
The district joins those in Fremont and Plattsmouth that have closed temporarily because of concerns about the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
All Logan View staff, including teachers, paraeducators, office personnel, cafeteria workers and bus drivers, will report for duty both days, according to a statement on the Logan View Public Schools website.
Logan View was already scheduled to be off for break starting Wednesday.
All activities already scheduled for outside of the school day, including parent-teacher conferences, will be held as originally scheduled because the school cancellation is not based upon any emergency or quarantine purposes.
The closure is “a measured and proactive step intended to help us minimize or even eliminate the need for any lengthier operational disruptions over the remaining two months of the school year,” the statement said.
“We want to assure you that there is no cause for panic or for alarm,” the statement said. “Our goal in this current environment is to safely, calmly and competently serve our students and our school community.”
District officials in Hooper said they’re simply looking at taking practical, common-sense steps to help mitigate coronavirus exposure.