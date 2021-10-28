A social media threat that was deemed a hoax earlier this week in Savannah, Georgia, has made its way to Norfolk Public Schools.
The photo, originating from Snapchat, threatened a school shooting for “jhs” on Tuesday. The post has circulated social media and caused several “JHS” schools around the country to be placed on lockdown.
District administrators announced that NPS investigated the photo with local law enforcement after it was brought to their attention by people concerned about Norfolk Junior High School. They realized the post had originated from another state.
“There has not been a threat made against Norfolk Junior High School. We appreciate the individuals who brought this social media post to our attention and want you to know that we take all safety matters seriously,” said Candace Schmidt, district communications director. “This is a great opportunity for parents to visit with students regarding appropriate social media usage.”
After the post caused a Georgia school district to be placed on lockdown on Wednesday, other districts with “JHS” schools started to receive the same photo, including schools in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and more.