NORFOLK — Norfolk Public Schools issued a press release stating associate superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson has submitted his letter of resignation. 

According to NPS communications director Tiffany Settles, Dr. Robinson has tendered his resignation effective Tuesday, Aug. 15, and will remain on leave until that time.

Dr. Robinson served the district for eight years as associate superintendent of business services, three years as director of business services, and 10 years as senior high assistant principal.

The district is in the process of identifying an interim business manager for the upcoming school year.

