A Norfolk school official was charged with a misdemeanor crime on Wednesday, less than a week after the Nebraska State Auditor’s Office released a report alleging that he falsified documents to obtain a grant that was no longer available.
Bill Robinson, 53, the associate superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, was named in a complaint filed on Wednesday by the Madison County Attorney’s Office that charges him with one count of abuse of public records, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.
The complaint alleges that Robinson, between April 1 and April 30, “did knowingly make a false entry in or did falsely alter any public record … or did make, present or use any record, document, thing, knowing it to be false, and with the intent that it be taken as a genuine part of the public record contrary to the statutes of the state of Nebraska.”
Robinson is scheduled to be arraigned in Madison County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The Aug. 4 report by state auditor Mike Foley’s office connected Robinson to a group of allegedly modified papers by collecting email communications and noting contrasts between a set of “original” and “new” financial documents.
This was after Robinson supposedly sent those improper documents to the Nebraska Department of Education earlier this year with the intention of garnering funds for the reimbursement of a $5,125 NPS purchase through federal grant program dollars.
The audit’s timeline catalogs “significant events” related to the supposedly forged documents.
On April 10, Foley’s report stated, Robinson submitted a request to the department in an effort to be reimbursed through federal grant funds. In that submission, Robinson is said to have included a purchase order, order confirmation and invoice all dated June 23, 2022. Throughout the audit, these are referred to as the “original” set of documents.
The department rejected the request and noted how the expense was outside of the current grant year, meaning NPS was not eligible to receive the reimbursement through the federal grant program dollars.
Four days later, after further inquiries made by NPS, the department reminded the school district that the expenses from the 2021-22 grant period needed to be claimed by Aug. 31, 2022, and that agencies had until Oct. 15 of the same year to request final reimbursements, a deadline that had elapsed by some six months.
On April 18, the report stated, Robinson called a program and data support specialist at the department and explained how the “original” documentation was “sent in error” and that he would provide the correct documentation proving that an NPS purchase was made within the proper time frame to become eligible for reimbursement.
On April 24, the department asked NPS to provide the purchase’s canceled check to verify when the invoice was paid. Robinson allegedly said the check was for a “larger amount than the $5,125.65 shown on the invoice because other expenditures from the district’s special education department were included as well.”
Consequently, no specific check for the $5,125.65 expense existed, according to the audit.
On April 25, the department denied the reimbursement request for the same reasons previously explained to the district on April 14.
On May 5, the state auditor of public accounts was contacted to analyze the allegedly forged documents submitted by Robinson.
NPS issued a press release on Aug. 2 stating that Robinson had tendered his resignation, effective Tuesday, Aug. 15. The district announced that he would be on leave until that time.
Robinson served the district for eight years as associate superintendent of business services, three years as director of business services and 10 years as senior high assistant principal.
* * *
Editor’s note: Daily News reporter Nejla Muminovic contributed to this story.