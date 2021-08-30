Norfolk Public Schools officials have decided how to spend more than $6.5 million of federal COVID-19 relief money and are now seeking feedback from the public on the allocations.
District administrators are hoping parents and community members read the drafted plan, which was published on the NPS website Monday, and weigh in on their decisions through a public survey.
The survey will be available on the district’s website through Tuesday, Sept. 7, at noon. Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said at a Thursday school board meeting that she usually receives the majority of survey feedback in the first three days, so she’s confident a week is long enough.
The funding is just a small part of the $767 million that will be available to Nebraska public school districts as the third round of federal money to mitigate COVID-19, according to The Associated Press.
The federal government has established that the funds be spent carefully among several “allowable activities” that all have to relate back to the pandemic. School districts have been scrambling the past weeks to decide how to spend millions of dollars in the best way to benefit students and staff.
NPS administrators presented their plan for the funds during Thursday’s board of education retreat.
Thompson said the district had to consider what would be most sustainable over time, as the funding can be used only until September 2024.
While one obvious decision might be to hire more staff to improve the NPS employee shortage, that wasn’t the best route because the staff would later need to be let go after the deadline, Thompson said.
"Even though hiring additional teachers or paras might be very beneficial to learning loss, it would be very shortsighted,” Thompson said.
All districts receiving federal COVID-19 funding have to allocate at least 20% to address learning loss caused by the pandemic.
Thompson said administrators learned NPS’ learning loss “isn’t that bad” after looking at recent MAP test scores.
While specific grade levels did have lower scores than previous years for some subjects, the scores were only lower by a few points on a test that uses scores with more than 200 points, Thompson said.
The district plans to use $1.86 million to address learning loss, but it will be used in a variety of ways besides just targeting lower academic scores.
NPS will be utilizing new intervention and support programs, such as the widely used Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports system, to improve instruction for all students. The money will go toward these programs and for professional development to train staff on how to use them.
There will be more before- and after-school tutoring. Highly regarded new software and programs, such as EduClimber, Dreambox and Diagnostic IXL, will be used to improve instruction.
When it comes to academics, NPS will use new and additional intervention programs focused on math and reading or language arts, the two main areas of learning loss that were captured in the MAP testing scores.
Another $517,000 will fund more Chromebook and touch-screen device purchases. These will have advanced processing to handle online and digital learning programs.
The biggest chunk of the COVID-19 relief money will be used for a capital project at Bel Air Elementary, where social distancing is difficult because of class and facility space issues.
Bill Robinson, associate superintendent, said the school has the largest elementary student population but the smallest multipurpose area in the district.
“When the addition was done in ’05, a lot of elementaries just built entirely new (multipurpose areas),” Robinson said. “This one they added a little space on. At the time it was most appropriate, but the issue is still there.”
There are struggles scheduling lunch, meetings and physical education because the space can’t fit all of the students.
The American Rescue Plan, or ESSER III, which distributes the funding, already prequalified the district to move forward with its original plan to renovate the school.
The project also will include improved storage, parking and kitchen space.
Because all of the COVID-19 relief money has to be spent by September 2024, the construction has to be complete by then. But Robinson said this shouldn’t be a problem as he thinks the project will go quickly.
Finally, $75,000 will be used for cleaning supplies, such as hand sanitizer, as the pandemic continues.
After the public survey closes, Thompson will present the final plan to the board of education during its meeting on Monday, Sept. 13, at 5:30 p.m.
The plan has to be submitted to the Nebraska Department of Education — which, in turn, reviews it and then submits it to the federal government — the next day on Tuesday, Sept. 14.