Weather Alert

...WINTER PRECIPITATION FOR TONIGHT AND TUESDAY... .FREEZING RAIN AND DRIZZLE NORTH AND WEST OF A LINE FROM COLUMBUS TO TEKAMAH IS CURRENTLY ONGOING AND IS ON TRACK TO CONTINUE CREEPING SOUTHEASTWARD INTO PARTS OF FAR EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA OVERNIGHT. WINTRY PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD AND BECOME MORE IMPACTFUL OVERNIGHT, ESPECIALLY TOWARD THE MORNING COMMUTE TUESDAY. FREEZING RAIN WILL OCCUR MAINLY ALONG AND NORTHWEST OF A LINE FROM ABOUT DAVID CITY TO ONAWA THIS EVENING, WITH THAT GRADUALLY TRENDING TOWARD SNOW THROUGH THE NIGHT. SNOW AMOUNTS COULD REACH AS HIGH AS 4 TO 5 INCHES IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. SOUTH OF THE DAVID CITY TO ONAWA LINE, RAIN WILL TURN TO A MIX OF RAIN, SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN LATE TONIGHT. SOME ICE ACCUMULATIONS NEAR A QUARTER OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE, GENERALLY NORTHWEST OF THE OMAHA METRO AREA. HOWEVER SOME ICING IS ALSO LIKELY ALONG INTERSTATE 80 FROM LINCOLN TO OMAHA AND COUNCIL BLUFFS, WHERE ONE TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH OF ICE ACCUMULATION AND SNOW AMOUNTS OF UP TO AROUND AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&