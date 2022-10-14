A Holocaust and genocide elective course for Norfolk High School upperclassmen will be available at the start of next year’s fall semester.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education approved the course at its meeting on Monday, following a Holocaust education bill that was passed by the Nebraska Legislature in April.
Legislative Bill 888 requires the state board of education to update its multicultural education statutes to include the Holocaust and other acts of genocide. Previously, the multicultural education statutes required teachings only on the history of African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans and Asian Americans.
According to Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning for NPS, the Holocaust and Genocide Studies course will replace two other electives that are considered redundant — a psychology class and a world-history class. These subjects are already taught in other classes at Norfolk High School, she said.
Brenda Carhart, an NPS board of education member, questioned the district’s new Holocaust and Genocide Studies course at the meeting. She asked the other board members how the course would be taught and if it would be “factual or with biases.”
Board member Leann Widhalm responded that when she went to the school in the 1970s, history was all about memorizing facts and names. Now, she said, history courses in high school also use critical thinking to examine what happened in the past and why.
“Just looking at the curriculum that was presented — it's amazing that these kids are really going to get into In-depth conversations,” Widhalm said. “And at the junior-senior level, I think they'll be ready for it and it'll make it better humans.”
Jake Claussen, another board member, said that if he could take the district’s new Holocaust and genocide course, he would.
“If this was at an eighth grade level, it would be a completely different conversation,” Claussen said. “But I think for our juniors and especially our seniors, to me, this kind of gives them a taste of that in-depth level of thinking that they're going to encounter when they go off to college.”
According to Claussen, the Nebraska Department of Education has yet to implement the new Holocaust and genocide requirements.
However, he said the district has a solid foundation of what the state department of education’s updated education requirement will look like.
“But technically something could change from (the time) between now and the actual first day of when the courses are offered,” Claussen said.
All but one of the NPS board of education members voted yes on the new Holocaust and Genocide Studies course, with Carhart being the one who voted against.
The board also approved the addition of several career and technical education courses following updated state standards. The new courses for Norfolk High School will be Computer Science Principles, Computer Science A, Digital Design, Foundations of Web Design and Culinary 2.
According to Nelson, no new materials or staff will be needed for the career and technical education courses.
“I think if you follow the Legislature,” said board member Tammy Day, “it's interesting to see how their conversations and work are showing up in a lot of the discussion we just had tonight about reshaping what curriculum looks like at the local level.”