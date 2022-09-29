The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education has approved its lower tax levy but higher budget for the 2022-23 school year.
The NPS board’s tax levy will go down slightly from $1.08 to $1.078131 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is roughly a fifth of a cent less. This is the 12th year that the district has lowered its tax levy.
But NPS is asking for $1.8 million more in property taxes than last year.
According to Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of NPS, this increase is necessary for the district to cover additional staffing costs. The district hired four new school counselors and six new teachers for increased learning needs and program growth for this school year, she said.
Thompson said another reason for the increase in property taxes was the compensation raise for NPS staff that was approved last year to a minimum of $15 per hour.
The staffing changes overall will cost the district $2 million, she said.
“We will watch our spending throughout the year and take efforts to lower spending when it is possible, without sacrificing the quality of education that we provide for our students,” Thompson said.
According to Thompson, the district’s property tax valuation also rose by 6.21%, but NPS is choosing not to access that entire amount.
The district’s total 2022-23 budget, an amount of $55,432,294, also was approved at the meeting. This includes a budget for general funding, which will largely be used to compensate NPS staff.
Bill Robinson, associate superintendent, said at the board’s meeting last month that this year’s budget also includes extra money for spending increases because of inflation.
“So I think that everyone's been working really hard to be cognizant of the fact that things are getting more expensive right now,” said Jenna Hatfield-Waite, an NPS board member. “But also trying to make sure that we are doing our fiscal due diligence and making sure that we are spending the money that we need to spend to give quality education to our students and take care of our teachers and staff.”
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted 12 minutes.
Board members present: Jake Claussen, Jenna Hatfield-Waite, Leann Widhalm, Tammy Day and Sandy Wolfe.
Others in attendance: A couple of district administrators and four from the media.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved the 2022-23 budget.
—Approved the 2022-23 tax request.