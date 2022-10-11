The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education approved the resignation of board member Jenna Hatfield-Waite at its meeting on Monday.
Hatfield-Waite’s resignation took effect immediately, as she left her chair as a public official and sat with the Norfolk citizens to watch the rest of the meeting play out.
But before Hatfield-Waite’s resignation was approved, her colleagues thanked her for her work as an NPS school board member.
“It's always sad to see someone go, but we all have to do what we have to do,” said board member Tammy Day. “So I just want to thank (Hatfield-Waite) for her service and commitment to the school district and for our community.”
Some of the newer NPS board members, such as Leann Widhalm and Jake Claussen, also thanked Hatfield-Waite for her expertise as an experienced school board member.
“I really appreciate all the guidance that you gave me,” Claussen said, “and you always provided a tremendous level of passion for this board, which is greatly appreciated.”
Hatfield-Waite gave a speech before the board approved her resignation on Monday night. She thanked the rest of the school board, NPS staff and administrators for their dedication to Norfolk students, before she reflected on her time as an elected official.
According to Hatfield-Waite, one of the reasons she and her husband moved back to Norfolk was to live in a community “where they could see the direct result of giving back their time and energy.”
Hatfield-Waite said she couldn’t remember a time in the past eight years where she wasn't devoting her time to various board committees or councils. Even as a busy wife, mother and business owner, she said her sacrifice to her time and energy for the school board had always seemed worth it.
However, Hatfield-Waite said her perspective on these personal sacrifices changed, which led her to submit her resignation so she can focus on herself, her family and business.
Hatfield-Waite said her personal life was criticized recently by concerned community members. It was not made apparent at the meeting what those criticisms were.
“My personal life continued to be a form of entertainment for people in the community to discuss at free will,” Hatfield-Waite said, “to the point that my employees could no longer go to local businesses without being bombarded with questions about the juicy details of my personal life.”
According to Hatfield-Waite, she also was contacted anonymously through email by people who disagreed with her private life choices.
“Ultimately these things begin to wear on you,” Hatfield-Waite said, “until all of a sudden, the time and the energy required to stay committed to this position has taken such such a toll on a person's life and mental health that it no longer seems important anymore.”
Hatfield-Waite said she understood that serving in an elected position opens yourself up to extra criticism.
However, Hatfield-Waite said her own life choices did not affect her efficacy as a school board member.
“My personal life and what I choose to do with it does not affect my ability to sit on this board and make quality decisions regarding the educational development of the children in this community,” Hatfield-Waite said, “which is the exact path designed in this board’s code of ethics.”
During the meeting’s public comment section, Beth Plisek commended Hatfield-Waite for standing up for NPS children.
“We don't want to live in a world of bullies that push people out when they're doing the good work,” Plisek said.
According to Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson, Hatfield-Waite’s seat will be appointed by the NPS board of education, with applications being accepted until Wednesday, Nov. 2. The board will then interview candidates at the Monday, Nov. 14, board of education meeting before choosing the replacement.
Hatfield-Waite has been an NPS board of education member since 2020.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted 2 hours 17 minutes.
Board members present: Jake Claussen, Jenna Hatfield-Waite, Tammy Day, Brenda Carhart, Sandy Wolfe and Leann Widhalm. Others in attendance: A couple of district administrators and three from the media.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Board members heard from Erik Wilson, director of student services and safety for NPS, and three Norfolk Police Division officers about school resource officers.
— Board members approved the resignation of board member Jenna Hatfield-Waite.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved the addition of a third school resource officer, with expenses to be shared with the Norfolk Police Division/City of Norfolk.
—Approved the 2022-23 Emergency Operations Plan.
—Approved the Career and Technical Education courses for Norfolk High that include: Computer Science Principles, Computer Science A, Digital Design, Foundations of Web Design and Culinary 2.
—Approved the addition of the Holocaust and Genocide Studies course as an elective for 11th and/or 12th graders.
—Appointed board member Brenda Carhart to serve as voting delegate at the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) Assembly.
—Recognized the Norfolk City Education Association as the exclusive bargaining agent for the district’s non-supervisory certificated staff for the 2024-25 contract year.
—Approved the second reading of Board Policies 1000-1120 related to community relations.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, Oct. 27, at noon.