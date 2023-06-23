The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education approved a $649,276 bid from Nemaha Construction for a complete replacement of the junior high track at its meeting Thursday.
The new track is intended to have a 20-year lifespan, according to information shared in the meeting, and the long- and high-jump runways also will be resurfaced. The start date for the replacement is August, with a tentative end date in November.
“The original bid was well over what we had budgeted,” Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said.
She shared a number of ways prices were reduced, including reducing the depth of the track’s base from 5 inches to 4 inches, and the asphalt depth from 6 inches to 5 inches.
The curb on the inside and outside edges of the track also was eliminated, Thompson said.
“We will take care of the irrigation,” Thompson added, “and we’ll seed instead of doing sod. By doing all of these things, we’ve saved almost $120,000 and brought it in just below our limit of $650,000.”
The track can no longer be repaired, according to information shared during the meeting.
“It’s maybe a decade overdue,” said board member Teri Bauer of the track. “It’s definitely a need.”
“It is a safety concern,” Thompson agreed.
Funds for the project will be drawn from the district's general fund maintenance budget and the district depreciation fund.
A contract also was approved at the meeting for Cindy Mills, who will teach second grade at Woodland Park.