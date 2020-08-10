Norfolk Public Schools students and staff will be required to follow specific guidelines relating to COVID-19 during the upcoming school year.
The NPS Board of Education approved two supplemental COVID-19 sections to be added to the student and staff handbooks during its regular Monday meeting.
“This handbook supplement was recommended by the Perry Law Firm to address situations unique to the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19," said Jami Jo Thompson, district superintendent. "It includes rules and expectations that are intended to ensure the health and safety of our students, staff and community."
Each staff member, student and the student's parent or guardian will be required to sign the last page of their guideline supplement, which outlines each COVID-19 policy in detail.
Some of the guidelines include the requirement for staff to wear face masks or shields in the yellow and orange levels depicted on the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department COVID-19 risk dial, while students only have to wear them in the orange level.
Staff mask violations can be reported to administration, according to the supplement documents. If the district requires students to wear masks and they refuse, they could face discipline, including suspension or expulsion.
The handbook supplements also outline policy regarding staff and student COVID-19 exposures. No one will be allowed on school grounds if they have been exposed to the coronavirus.
If a student comes to school without the student or parent notifying NPS staff they have been exposed, the student could also be disciplined, including suspension or expulsion.
A staff member's failure to promptly notify administration of a potential exposure could result in discipline, according to the document.
Staff and students are also required to be honest about their COVID-19 symptoms or exposures.
Additionally, staff are strongly encouraged to follow local health guidelines while off-duty. Employees could be subject to discipline if they are "unable to perform his or her job because of choices made while off duty" or if they intentionally impose their own self-quarantine.
When parents sign the document, they also agree that they are accepting there will be health and safety risks, including the possibility of contracting COVID-19, when sending their child to school.
"These are working documents and subject to change as ELVPHD makes changes for us," said Bob Waite, board member. "They could be different tomorrow."
During Monday's meeting, the board also approved a 3.32% package increase for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade administrative staff, including the superintendent, for 2020-2021. The package increase is the same increase approved for all of the district's other employee groups.
Each administrative employee receives a $10,578 benefit package. Here are some of the district administration salaries by position:
— Assistant principals: $108,400-$118,250
— Elementary principal: $122,250
— Middle school and junior high school principal: $130,250
— High school principal: $144,250
— District administrators: $148,250
— Associate superintendent: $153,250
— Superintendent: $305,287 in total district cost, including a $218,000 salary