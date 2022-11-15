The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education appointed Beth Shashikant as its new member at its meeting on Monday.
Shashikant, a stay-at-home mother, was selected to join the board following Jenna Hatfield-Waite’s resignation in October.
The board interviewed three other candidates before discussing and ultimately choosing Shashikant as its new member. Board members cited Shashikant’s availability and experience outside of Nebraska as pivotal factors for her appointment.
“That was one of the things that I really appreciate about Beth was I know she has the time and the desire and it sounds like she will be able to give it her all — not saying that everybody else won’t, but I do know that there's a lot of time commitment to this,” said Sandy Wolfe, school board president.
Shashikant has a bachelor’s in science from St. Mary’s College in Indiana and a Ph.D. in physiology from Temple University’s School of Medicine in Pennsylvania. She and her husband, along with their four children, have lived all over the country due to relocating for the military.
“Between my schooling at both public and private institutions and my children's schooling at a variety of size schools — parochial schools (to) public schools,” Shashikant said, “I just feel like I am aware of a lot of the needs that schools face and things that children should be given to further their education. So I would like to bring that experience to the board.”
Shashikant said three of her children are enrolled in NPS and so far she’s been pleased with the education they’re receiving.
“They all enjoy going to school every day or most days,” Shashikant said. “So I don't have any red flags with that.”
The three other candidates who were interviewed were Kenneth Ramsay, a former military specialist; Soshia Bohn, an adjunct professor at Wayne State College; and Ben Collins, an engineering manager for Cardinal Health.
Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of NPS, said the four candidates were chosen randomly from a pool of seven applications.
The board needed a majority of three votes to appoint a new member. If the board couldn’t reach a decision by five voting rounds, a special election would have been called to appoint the member.
During the meeting, board members eventually reached a stalemate between Shashikant and Collins.
Tammy Day, an NPS board of education member, eventually switched her vote from Collins to Shashikant after a lengthy discussion with the other members.
Shashikant will be sworn in at the next board meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. She will remain in office until the next general election in 2024. Shashikant will have to seek reelection to remain in her seat.
Several factors, including adding a different perspective to the board, were considered in the selection process.
“I think (Shashikant) brings a slightly different background than any of us have here,” said board member Brenda Carhart. “I've lived in Nebraska all my life. So this is what I know. … but maybe there are some good ideas we can steal from other schools.”
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted three hours and 31 minutes.
Board members present: Jake Claussen, Tammy Day, Sandy Wolfe, Brenda Carhart and Leann Widhalm. Others in attendance: Recently elected board members, district administrators and four from the media.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Board members interviewed and appointed Beth Shashikant as the new member.
— Board members approved hiring an engineer to develop specs and bid documents for the Norfolk Junior High track. (Look for story in Wednesday’s paper.)
— There was an executive session to protect the interest of the district.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved the hiring of an engineer to develop specs and bid documents for the Norfolk Junior High track.
— Approved the hiring of a half-time English Language Learner teacher.
— Purchase 950 Chromebooks for kindergarten, first and second grade, with the $380,000 in Emergency Connectivity Funds the district received.
— Approved the first reading of board policies related to community relations.
FUTURE MEETINGS: There will not be a second meeting in November. The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m.