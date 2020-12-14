In about three weeks, roughly 200 Norfolk Public Schools students will start learning from home in a district-wide remote learning program.
Several district administrators provided an update on remote learning progress and programs during the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday.
The district’s chosen elementary program was originally Acellus, but administrators notified parents on Nov. 20 that the district was switching programs due to a history of discrimination in the curriculum.
Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning, said NPS was planning on expanding the selected 7-12 program, called Edgenuity, to all grades instead, but then the district was unable to meet minimum enrollment requirements.
Administrators then decided to switch to a project-based curriculum program called Edmentum Calvert Learning.
New program details
“We faced multiple challenges in our search for K-5 online curriculum programs,” Nelson said. “It’s uncertain if it is pandemic-related or the high demand for online products at this time, but it was difficult to get responses from companies.”
Edmentum Calvert Learning is a project-based online curriculum program that includes video lessons, language translation, read aloud capabilities and is designed to be taught remotely.
The program also has automated grading responses and generates “next steps” to correct learning, Nelson said. But even with these features, some adult support from parents and teachers is still needed.
“Designing a remote learning program is much like designing a school within a school,” Nelson said. “Student, parent, teacher and administrative processes must be thought through, discussed, created and communicated all while still meeting school policy.”
The program’s curriculum content is curated from credible textbook publishers that are popularly used by schools, such as McGraw Hill, Houghton Mifflin, Pearson and Discovery Education.
Remote learning implementation
Nelson said the district is still debating how to implement many aspects of education outside of the online curriculum. Besides providing student support services, there’s also the issue of attendance, participation, deadlines, feedback and scheduling teacher/student interactions.
The district hired five additional remote learning teachers who have been assigned to specific grade spans to manage the program.
One teacher will assist K-2; another will assist K-5; and three will be each assigned to two grades in grades 6-12. There will be fewer students per teacher in the elementary sections, but more interaction is required, Nelson said.
For the past few weeks the teachers have been working with the district’s teaching and learning team to prepare for the spring semester.
“They are working to become familiar with the curriculum programs, lessons, assignments, software operations as well as learning who their students are and what, if any, special learning needs are present,” Nelson said. “Together we are establishing the processes for taking attendance, tracking learning and knowing where to go when problems arise.”
Designing learning units for all grade levels and aligning them with NPS priority standards is no easy task, Nelson said. Each subject and grade level has to be reviewed so instruction during the spring semester doesn’t overlap already learned concepts or leave gaps in the curriculum.
The teaching and learning team will also be assisting the teachers in designing orientations for students and parents.
Remote learning officially begins Jan. 5, and NPS training will be available for families from Jan. 5-7. Both remote learning companies will have videos online in addition to resources on the district’s website.
Technology and testing
NPS is gathering information from the state on what spring test options are allowed. Previously spring tests weren’t allowed to be completed remotely, and testing was waived this year when the pandemic began.
The district acknowledges that graduation credits for seniors is a priority, Nelson said. The Norfolk High School guidance office is meeting with students in the process of enrolling in their remote learning program, Edgenuity.
Chromebooks and WiFi hotspots are also being prepared for families who need them and will be checked out to students before the holiday break, said Erik Wilson, director of student services and safety.
Nelson said the district realizes there will be glitches beginning the remote learning program and the transition won’t be seamless.
“We also want to reiterate that face-to-face in-person learning is the best learning option for students,” Nelson said. “We are working very hard to make remote learning a successful option for students, but technology simply cannot replace the daily interaction that occurs in a classroom between students and teachers. We hope that parents recognize that and will be patient throughout this transition process."