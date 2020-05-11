NPS
While remote learning has recently changed what education looks like, Norfolk Public Schools administrators are working on how it might also change in the future with target-based grading. 

The board of education provided an update on target-based grading during its regular meeting Monday. The new system was launched in pilot classes in different grades for the 2019-2020 year and will continue to be implemented in some courses for the 2020-2021 year. 

“Back in the first semester, this was a really hot button issue and an in-depth process. And we’ll need to continue this process to provide the correct assessments to our students,” said Arnie Robinson, school board member. “The administrative team has done a great job and I would love to recognize the students and parents who were engaged, because that really is the key. We really need to come out of this with something sustainable.”

Target-based grading was introduced after administrators determined former grading and assessment practices contained many inconsistencies, according to a previous Daily News article. 

After district staff received parent and student feedback with concerns regarding homework not being calculated in a final course grade, they established a target-based grading committee to review the concerns more closely.

A large committee and smaller subcommittees, composed of parents, students, teachers, school board members and other administrators, have been working on potential changes and improvements to the target-based grading system since November 2019. 

The committee has concluded that target-based grading continue in grades K-8 and pilot math classes in Norfolk High School, with a few additions:

  • The inclusion of formative work in course grade calculations.

  • Improvements to the NPS reassessment procedures.

  • An expansion of the district’s proficiency scales.

  • A more comprehensive conversion chart.

  • A revised implementation timeline.

