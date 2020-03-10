Norfolk Public Schools is increasing the district’s substitute teachers and their pay in a time when teacher shortage is on the rise.
The NPS board of education approved the hiring of a second full-time substitute teacher during its regular meeting Monday. Board members also approved a compensation increase for substitute teachers across the district.
There is a shortage of substitutes available across the state, Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said. Administrators reviewed last year’s data and also found that a substitute teacher was used somewhere in the district every day of the school year.
“The full-time sub addresses last-minute needs,” said Michael Hart, director of human resources and accreditation. “These folks will go wherever we need them. We have one, and the need is there. To be able to (hire another) increases our flexibility and continuity of instruction for our kids.”
The district already has a full-time substitute teacher. With an additional staff member, one teacher will serve grades K-6, while the other will serve grades 7-12.
The board also approved a 6.36% base increase for substitute teacher compensation. The increase is reflective of a combination of the percentage increases approved for all other employee groups in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
A local substitute earned $110 a day this year and will earn $117 a day next year, according to board documents. A certified substitute earned $124 a day this year and will earn $137 next year.
“Subs are a critical part of our system,” said Patti Gubbels, board vice president. “We need to make sure we’re compensating them adequately.”
In addition to granting permission to seek proposals for district projects, the board also approved the amended 2019-20 budget. The new budget includes an $8.5 million increase in expenditures because of the refinancing of QCPUF bonds, which was brought to the board in February.
Refinancing the bonds will save the district approximately $100,000 in interest while providing funding for essential life safety code projects that were previously approved. The amendment won’t increase the district’s 2019-20 levy.
The projects include paving parking lots for Norfolk High School, Washington Elementary and Jefferson Elementary. The board approved the Platte Valley PreCast Inc. bid for $389,423 to complete the projects, which Robinson said are on track to begin this summer.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Schools Central Administration Office.
The meeting lasted 75 minutes, and it was preceded by a 35-minute study session.
Board members present: Arnie Robinson, Sandy Wolfe, Tammy Day, Patti Gubbels, Bruce Mitchell and Robert Waite.
Others in attendance: One from the media and about 25 from the public for Bel Air Elementary’s bucket filler presentation.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— The board approved the 2019-20 amended budget and hosted a public budget hearing.
— Administrators approved a substitute teacher compensation increase along with an additional hire of a full-time substitute teacher.
— The board granted permission to seek proposals for district projects.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved the 2019-20 amended budget.
— Approved a parking lot paving bid.
— Granted permission for the seeking of RFPs for school picture and ID services for 2020-21 through 2024-25.
— Granted permission for the seeking of proposals for copier and printer services.
— Approved substitute teacher compensation for 2020-21.
— Approved the purchase of a school bus.
— Approved the 2020-21 Little Panthers Preschool calendar.
— Approved Annual Resolution 5006 regarding option enrollment for 2020-21.
— Approved the STEP Partnership Agreement with Wayne State College through 2024-25.
— Approved the first reading of board policies 4030-4190 related to personnel.
— Approved the second and final reading of board policies 4013-4029 related to personnel.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The second monthly meeting of the board of education has been scheduled for noon on Thursday, March 26. The board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, April 13. The study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by the business meeting at 6:30 p.m