Norfolk Public Schools is increasing the district’s substitute teachers and their pay in a time where teacher shortage is on the rise.
The NPS Board of Education approved the hire of a second full-time substitute teacher during its regular meeting Monday. Board members also approved a compensation increase for substitute teachers across the district.
There is a shortage of substitutes available across the state, Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said. Administrators reviewed last year’s data and found that a substitute teacher was used somewhere in the district every day of the school year.
“The full-time sub addresses last-minute needs,” said Michael Hart, director of human resources and accreditation. “These folks will go wherever we need them. We have one, and the need is there. To be able to (hire another) increases our flexibility and continuity of instruction for our kids.”
The district already has a full-time substitute teacher. With the hire of an additional staff member, one teacher will serve grades K-6, while the other will serve grades 7-12.
The board also approved a 6.36% base increase for substitute teacher compensation. The increase is reflective of a combination of the percentage increases approved for all other employee groups in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
A local substitute earned $110 a day this year and will earn $117 a day next year, according to board documents. A certified substitute earned $124 a day this year and will earn $137 next year.
“Subs are a critical part of our system,” said Patti Gubbels, board vice president. “We need to make sure we’re compensating them adequately.”