Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson introduced additional scenarios for Norfolk Public School’s graduation ceremony and fall semester plans.
Seniors now have an option of an outside graduation ceremony at Skyview Lake for the annual event at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 26.
Thompson presented the fourth scenario during the NPS Board of Education meeting on Monday. NPS will only go forward with the outdoor ceremony if the directed health measures in July allow large public gatherings.
Students would be seated 6 feet apart, Thompson said. Families would be grouped together and also seated 6 feet apart.
“We are hoping it will be something special for the graduates who have had a less than special end to their senior year,” Thompson said.
Other graduation options include a traditional ceremony at Norfolk High School, an alternative ceremony with limited visitors or an online ceremony. The board of education will make a final decision at its July 13 regular meeting.
Thompson also presented more details about the district’s plans for the fall semester. There are now five scenarios for school operations depending on directed health measures at the time.
All students returning to school on Aug. 13 like normal would be ideal, Thompson said. If the risk of COVID-19 infection is deemed minimal to moderate by local health officials, then the district calendar could be delayed until after Labor Day.
“This would be used if we believed that a few additional weeks would allow us to resume with on-site learning,” Thompson said.
The third scenario would be implemented if social distancing requirements aren’t loosened. Smaller groups of students would alternate between on-site instruction and remote learning.
The fourth option, enhanced remote learning, would be the district’s least favorite, Thompson said. It would be implemented if the risk of COVID-19 infection was moderate to substantial.
If this scenario is chosen, the district would ensure more students have internet access through portable wifi hotspots, Thompson said. NPS recently received a grant to purchase 80 hotspots for the district.
The fifth option includes intermittent short term closures and can be combined with any of the previous scenarios. School buildings would be able to close for two to five days depending on COVID-19 infections while the facility was deep cleaned and exposures contained.
“We hope we will be able to start the school year with students in our facilities, learning on-site, but we also know we have to prepare for a variety of scenarios in case that isn’t a possibility,” Thompson said. “I hope we would be able to make a decision at the July board meeting, but I honestly don’t know if that will be possible or not. We’re really in a wait-and-see mode as school administrators.”