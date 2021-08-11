The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education is accepting applications for the second time this year to fill an open seat following Bruce Mitchell’s resignation.

Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson announced on Monday that the board is seeking to select three to four public candidates to interview for the position to be filled by Thursday, Sept. 23.

Registered voters within the NPS district are eligible to apply, but they have to be “nonpartisan and nongeographical in dealing with all school matters,” Thompson said in her report.

“(They) shall not subordinate the education of children to any partisan principle, unrelated group interest or personal ambition,” Thompson said.

Applicants also are urged to consider the position’s time commitments, as members are required to attend all board meetings and serve on multiple committees.

The application process will be similar to when Patti Gubbels resigned from the board to pursue a seat on the state board of education. Jake Claussen was selected from a group of applicants to fill the seat in February.

Applications may be requested from Mary Hoien, the board secretary, and are due by Wednesday, Sept. 1, at noon.

Sandy Wolfe, board president, and Tammy Day, vice president, will select three to four finalists to be interviewed during the board’s meeting on Monday, Sept. 13.

Interviews are expected to last about 20 minutes per person. Candidates will be asked to express their qualifications in a statement that is no longer than five minutes long. A question and answer period will follow.

Sample questions provided by the Nebraska Association of School Boards include describing issues facing the board, experience, vision for the district and ways to problem-solve. But sitting board members may ask any question they want.

The board will discuss its preferences and will publicly vote on a candidate for the position at its Sept. 13 meeting. The new member will be sworn in during a board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 23.

