NPPD wins safety award

The Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices during 2020, ranking first among similar-sized utilities.
NPPD was recognized with the award during the APPA’s annual Engineering & Operations Virtual Conference on Wednesday,.
“Utilities that receive an APPA Safety Award have demonstrated that they have made the health and safety of their employees a core value,” said Brandon Wylie, chairman of the APPA Safety Committee. “Designing and maintaining a top-notch utility safety program takes a lot of hard work and commitment. These utilities and their communities should be very proud.”
Brad Palu, NPPD’s corporate safety manager, said it was nice to be recognized.
“We all recognize the importance of going home to our families each day and keeping an eye out for the safety of our colleagues and neighbors,” he said.
There were 329 utilities from across the country entered into the annual awards, and each was grouped and ranked against similar-sized utilities. NPPD specifically was grouped with and ranked against 11 other utilities.