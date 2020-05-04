Upgrading of electric meters at residences in Norfolk is beginning this week.
Starting Monday, Nebraska Public Power District crews will install meters through the end of July. In 2020, about 24,000 meters in retail communities served by NPPD are being replaced as part of a three-year project by NPPD.
There is no charge to the customer for the meter or the installation. NPPD has replaced about 67,000 meters the past two years in NPPD retail communities throughout the state.
Before installation, the district’s customer service organization will contact retail customers (those who receive a bill from NPPD) in Norfolk via phone to alert them to the installation of the meters. A district employee will switch out the meter at the residence or business and remove the old one from the premises.
During installation (a resident is not required to be at home), there will be a brief interruption of electric service.
When arriving at the residence, the employee responsible for the meter change will be knocking on the door to inform any individuals who are in the “stay-at-home” mode that the meter will be replaced, allowing them time to turn off computers and save work.
Employees also will be practicing social distancing when a resident answers the door and while installation work is done.
The new meters are equipped with two-way communication known as Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), a digital metering technology used around the world for more than a decade and will include the latest technology in this type of equipment.
The new meters display the reading in a digital LCD format. The meters will have an electronic circuit board module installed that will receive and securely transmit the data back to NPPD on the total kilowatt hours used by a residence, business or industry.
“The installation of the AMI system helps maintain competitive electric rates for our customers by reducing operating expenses,” said Tim Arlt, NPPD vice president and retail general manager, who noted that NPPD’s retail customers have not had a rate increase over the past six years.
“With AMI equipment, we can also pinpoint the exact location of outages quicker, meaning a faster response time in restoring power.”
The new AMI meters will continue to be key in providing service for customers and provide an additional level of safety for NPPD employees when troubleshooting or handling routine maintenance. The new AMI equipment cannot control or monitor any appliances or electronics within a residence.
In addition to the new meters, NPPD will have numerous routers placed strategically in the community to relay the information to NPPD’s operations.
Individuals with questions on the meters and the installation should contact NPPD at 877-275-6773 and speak with a customer care representative.