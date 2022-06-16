Nebraska Public Power District and the City of Norfolk will be celebrating the completion of the state’s largest solar facility with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, June 22, at 10 a.m.
The public is welcomed to attend the ribbon cutting for the Norfolk Community Solar facility, which will take place at the facility on South 49th Street on the west side of Norfolk, said Grant Otten, NPPD media relations specialist. The ceremony will include representatives from NPPD, the City of Norfolk, N Solar, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and the Nebraska Environmental Trust.
“The Norfolk community solar facility is going into operation, and it will be great to officially celebrate the completion of the state’s largest solar facility,” said Brittney Koenig, NPPD account manager. “Norfolk customers who have signed up for community solar shares began to see a credit on their bill starting in June.”
The Norfolk Community Solar facility has a capacity of 8.5 megawatts and features the state’s first battery energy storage system rated for 1 megawatt of battery storage.
“We’re excited to officially launch this project. Participating community members will soon be able to utilize affordable, locally generated clean energy for the first time in this form and fashion,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “We’re proud to have worked collaboratively with NPPD and the private sector to provide the opportunity. It adds to our quality of life.”
The solar facility was developed by N Solar, a three-company partnership that includes Messner Development, Gen Pro Energy Solutions and Sol Systems. N Solar has helped develop three of NPPD’s five community solar facilities across the state.