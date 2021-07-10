NPPD seeing high interest in renewable projects for Monolith

COLUMBUS — Interest has been high on a request for proposals to provide nearly 2 million megawatt hours of renewable electricity by Nebraska Public Power District to support Monolith Materials for its green hydrogen and carbon black operations in Hallam.
The request for proposals, issued earlier this year, resulted in bids for wind, solar and energy storage projects. The utility is in the midst of developing a short list of proposals from the bids received.
Projects could be located physically within the Southwest Power Pool footprint with preference to those projects within Nebraska. Hallam is south of Lincoln.
Announced in January to facilitate Monolith Materials’ proposed $1 billion expansion of its Olive Creek facility near Hallam, NPPD and Monolith signed a letter of intent outlining the companies’ intentions to procure enough renewable energy resources to generate 2 million megawatt-hours annually.
“The approximately 2 million megawatt-hours of generation would create a sufficient number of renewable energy certificates to meet 100% of Monolith’s average annual energy usage and meet their environmental and sustainability goals,” said NPPD President and CEO Tom Kent. “While we are adding additional generation resources, NPPD will continue to maintain our highly competitive rates, which was one of
the reasons Monolith moved its operations to Nebraska. We are very interested in pursuing locations where the local community welcomes these types of investments in wind and solar projects.”
That short list is expected to be completed later this summer with successful respondents being notified this fall, followed by contract negotiations and eventual board approval.
Kent indicated that expectations are that all operations would be in place by Dec. 31, 2025.
A total of 28 companies provided responses for a mix of wind, solar, storage and clean energy products. This included 21 wind projects totaling nearly 4,000 megawatts, 33 projects for solar amounting to about 5,800 megawatts and electric storage projects amounting to 2,200 megawatts.
The majority of proposals provided locations within Nebraska.