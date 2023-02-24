During Tuesday night’s Norfolk city council meeting, Nebraska Public Power District CEO Tom Kent delivered an update on the state of the power provider.
During his comments, Kent said NPPD has a long-standing relationship with the city, and he looks forward to that continuing for many years into the future.
Public power has been around since the 1930s, and “one of our strengths is how we work together,” Kent said.
NPPD serves 79 retail communities with power resources in the state. Kent said as of now, it is 62% carbon free with the resources that it provides.
NPPD has served the Norfolk area since 1966 and contributes close to $4.6 million to the city annually as part of its facilities lease agreement. The current agreement with the city expires in 2030.
NPPD also has provided more than $380,000 in scholarships to Northeast Community College over the years.
“With all of our communities, our focus is to maintain and strengthen our long-term service partnership,” Kent said. “That's the strength of public power. Public power is owned by the public ... by you.”
Kent said one of the greatest strengths of their organization is that the communities it serves have the opportunity to elect those who serve on the NPPD Board of Directors.
“I’m partial to public power, but from my perspective, when you think about how critical energy is, and how critical electricity is to a well-functioning economy and to a safe society as we look to today and in the future, I think the public power way of delivering that ... is the right way to go.”
NPPD operates 31 power generation facilities and employs more than 1,900 Nebraskans across the state. The organization served more than 92,000 customers and produced more than $1.2 billion in revenue in 2022.
Locally, NPPD employs more than 100 Norfolkans and pays more than $10 million in annual payroll in the community.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said with the addition of the solar facility, citizens are seeing that NPPD is doing what it said it would do, and that the relationship with the city remains strong.